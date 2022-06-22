Dubious Source Claims Jamie Foxx Supposedly Called Out Katie Holmes’ New Boyfriend

Is Jamie Foxx badmouthing Katie Holmes‘ new boyfriend? One tabloid claims the Django actor wasn’t happy to hear that his ex-girlfriend has moved on. Let’s check in on the famous exes.

Katie Holmes ‘Out-Foxxes Jamie’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Jamie Foxx is jealous of Katie Holmes’ new romance with Bobby Wooten III. “Jamie has been saying he thinks Katie could do a hell of a lot better and acting really jealous,” an insider spills. “It’s ridiculous because he’s not actually going to do anything about trying to get her back. He basically just wants what he can’t have.”

Sources say Holmes and Foxx’s six-year relationship came to an end in 2019 because of the actor’s wandering eye. “A lot of people have told him he really messed up letting Katie go. But he was just way too caught up in skirt-chasing,” a snitch confides. “He’s still the same player he was before. It’s just a classic case of you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.”

Jamie Foxx Jealous Of Katie Holmes’ New Beau?

There are a few reasons we’re seriously side-eyeing this story. First of all, Jamie Foxx is so private that the public wasn’t even sure if he and Holmes were an item until just a few months before their split. We seriously doubt he’s letting a bad word about Holmes and her new boyfriend slip to anyone that he doesn’t trust implicitly.

Furthermore, it isn’t like this is the first time Holmes has stepped out with a man since her split from Foxx. The Alone Together actress very publicly dated restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr. for eight months before calling it quits in May of last year. As far as we know, Foxx wasn’t bad mouthing Vitolo, so why would this time be any different?

And finally, Foxx looks far from concerned in recent sightings. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor was recently spotted getting hot and heavy with a mystery blonde woman on a yacht in Cannes, France. Since splitting from Holmes in 2019, Foxx hasn’t had any trouble moving on with other women. So, we just aren’t buying this story about him obsessing over Holmes’ new boyfriends.

More Katie Holmes Drama From The Tabloid

This is far from the first time that the National Enquirer has fumbled a story about Katie Holmes. The outlet once reported Holmes was becoming a “stage mom” for her daughter, Suri. Then the magazine claimed Jamie Foxx was desperately trying to get back together with Holmes after she split from Emilio Vitolo Jr. And finally, the publication alleged Holmes was worried that Vitolo was out for revenge after their recent breakup. Clearly, Enquirer doesn’t really have any insight to offer into Holmes’ personal life.

