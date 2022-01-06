James Corden’s Staff Allegedly Furious After He Demanded $5 Million Raise For Himself And No Raises For The Crew, Anonymous Gossip Claims

Is James Corden at odds with his staff? One tabloid claims the talk show host is negotiating a raise for himself and leaving his crew in the dust. Here’s what we know about Corden’s big payday.

James Corden ‘Pigs Out On Fat $5M Payday’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports James Corden is looking at a big pay raise, but he has no plans to share the wealth. While he’s eating up his show’s success, he isn’t fighting for the ones that helped him get here. “He’s trying to get more money for himself, but doing nothing to make the show a happier place to work,” an inside source charges. “While James puts himself out there as Mr. Nice Guy on camera, he is rarely warm or even kind to his staff.”

In fact, Corden has always been a bit of a diva to work with. “People love working for Jimmy Kimmel. But it’s a different story at Corden’s show, where there always seems to be the threat that he’s looking for something better,” another tipster whispers. “To say he isn’t well-liked is an understatement. He likes to pit his most talented people against each other. He seems to get a kick out of seeing people squirm.”

James Corden Faking ‘Mr. Nice Guy’ Persona?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, there isn’t a shred of evidence to back up this story about a “$5 million payday.” Salary negotiations are generally confidential, even for a star like Corden. If details about a raise were somehow leaked, this would not be the only outlet reporting on it. And yet not a single reputable outlet has picked up this story. Given a total lack of evidence, it’s safe to say this story about a raise is just nonsense.

Now, this isn’t the first rumor accusing Corden of being “distant, aloof, and cold.” But the reality is, plenty of celebrities garner this reputation for seemingly no reason. That being said, his “distant” nature might be fairly easy to explain away. Corden’s sisters recently sat down for an interview where they explained that their brother is extremely introverted in person. “‘James is probably the most introverted of the three of us,” his sister Ruth revealed.

While it may be a bit disappointing for fans to find he isn’t quite as bubbly and outgoing behind the scenes, we doubt that means he’s secretly cutting his staff’s paychecks out of spite. It’s obvious this tabloid just missed the Ellen DeGeneres toxic workplace scandal and decided to invent a new one for Corden. But until evidence arises to validate some of these accusations, it’s safe to say Corden isn’t tormenting his employees.

The Tabloid On Other Talk Show Hosts

This isn’t the first time the National Enquirer spread rumors about a popular talk show host. Not long ago, the outlet reported Ellen DeGeneres was struggling to book A-list guests on her talk show. Then the magazine claimed Drew Barrymore and DeGeneres were feuding. And more recently, the tabloid alleged Wendy Williams was having a meltdown over losing her show. Clearly, the Enquirer doesn’t have any insight into the lives of talk show hosts.