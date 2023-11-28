James Cameron Confirms ‘Avatar 3’ Is Already In Post-Production, Slated For 2025 Release

The filmmaker described the movie’s post-production phase as “hectic.”

In a recent New Zealand press conference moderated by 1News chief correspondent John Campbell, Canadian filmmaker James Cameron painted a vivid picture of the post-production phase of Avatar 3, labeling it as “hectic.”

Seizing the moment, Cameron took the opportunity to declare New Zealand as his primary production hub. He not only announced his decision to create movies in the country “indefinitely” but also disclosed his plan to officially become a New Zealand citizen in 2024.

Cameron’s association with New Zealand dates back to 2005, the same year production of the first Avatar movie began.

“We’re into a very hectic two years of post-production right now,” Cameron responded after he was asked about the third Avatar movie. “So it will be Christmas of 2025.”

In June, Disney announced that Cameron’s upcoming Avatar sequels were being set aside once again, extending the franchise into 2031. After acquiring the franchise through its merger with Fox, the studio initially intended to unveil James Cameron’s subsequent Avatar sequels with a two-year gap between each release, targeting the third installment for 2024.

However, the revised schedule now sets the premiere of Avatar 3 on December 19, 2025, followed by Avatar 4 on December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2031. This timeline signifies that the ultimate Avatar movie will grace the screens 22 years after the groundbreaking original blockbuster hit theaters in 2009.

The filmmaker has also hinted at the introduction of a more antagonistic race of Na’vi in Avatar 3. According to franchise producer Jon Landau’s revelation to Empire magazine earlier this year, this new group is known as the Ash People, characterized as an “aggressive and volcanic race” of Na’vi. The publication describes them as a formidable presence, with their leader Varang portrayed by the talented Oona Chaplin, a notable figure from Game of Thrones and the granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin.

During the recent New Zealand press conference, Cameron reiterated that every remaining Avatar film, as well as any other project he intends to direct, will be exclusively shot in the country.

“It brings so much into the economy here, it brings so much prestige to the country culturally, and it’s an opportunity for so many young people coming up to think of themselves as empowered on the world stage. We can do it here,” Cameron said.

