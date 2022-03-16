James Caan Reportedly Sparking Health Fears After ‘Skeletal’ Appearance, Source Says

Is James Caan dying? One report says the Godfather star has friends fearing for his health after he was spotted looking “skeletal.” Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Caan Can’t!’

According to the National Enquirer, Caan has not aged gracefully. He was spotted in Los Angeles for the 50th anniversary of The Godfather. Eyewitnesses said, “His eyes seemed glassy, and it looked as if he had trouble focusing.”

Another observer thought he appeared skeletal after a substantial weight loss: “It was hard to imagine this was once the strapping Hollywood icon who spent a year living in the Playboy Mansion boozing and notching conquests!” Caan’s been spotted in recent years using both a walker and a wheelchair to help his mobility after numerous health ailments. An insider concludes this red carpet appearance “has a lot of people worried about him. Things definitely seem as if they’re going in the wrong direction.”

What’s Going On With James Caan?

Credit where it’s due, “Caan Can’t” is an inspired title. Everything after the title is an embarrassment. James Caan’s in his 80s. Obviously, he’s not going to look like he did 50 years ago. Newsflash: People look a bit older after half a century. Caan is no exception.

Actually looking at photos of James Caan at the event changes things. It’s hard to say Caan looks “skeletal” when nearly every inch of his body is covered up. He’s visibly smiling and was taking questions about the film, so Gossip Cop casts doubt on this whole dying angle. If he was really glazed over he wouldn’t be taking interviews.

As this outlet even admits, the fact that Caan was here without a walker or wheelchair is a great sign for his long-term health. He’s also active on Twitter, with the odd habit of ending every tweet “end of tweet.” He’s still working too, appearing opposite Jane Curtin in last year’s Queen Bees. He’s doing fine.

Is it possible to watch too much Columbo? (asking for a friend) End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) January 29, 2022

Too Many Supernovas

The Enquirer publishes far too many stories about dying stars. Caan is in a rarified company now. Robert Wagner, Liza Minnelli, and Willie Nelson are all apparently on death’s door yet are doing just fine. Paradoxically, if this tabloid announces a celebrity’s health is failing, that probably means they’re alright.

Oddly enough, Caan isn’t the only Godfather star to land in tabloid crosshairs. Sister magazine the Globe claimed Robert Duvall was ready to become a father at 90. He did no such thing. Judging James Caan by his actions and not one carefully chosen photo shows a man staying active into his 80s, so this story holds no weight.

