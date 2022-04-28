Jada Pinkett Smith Allegedly ‘Flirting With Hunky Guys’ To Spite Will Smith, Sketchy Insider Claims

Is Jada Pinkett Smith trying to make Will Smith jealous? One report says the Scream 2 star is openly flirting with other guys to get back at Will for slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Will On Razor’s Edge With Jada!’

Per the National Enquirer, Jada is not standing by her man. Friends say she’s rubbing salt in his wound by flirting with hunks under his nose. A source says, “She loves to boost her ego by flirting. She has a lot of cute male friends in LA who pop over for coffee. Will doesn’t object out loud, but it’s common knowledge he finds it inappropriate.”

Since Will is banned from the Academy Awards for a decade, the insider adds, Jada needs to find someone else she can attend events with. The snitch says, “She fully intends to attend more of these events and rub shoulders with anyone she chooses, especially guys she finds interesting.” While Jada doesn’t sleep with any of these new men, she knows it crushes Will, the source concludes. “Will’s friends are convinced this is a big source of his rage, along with their tame love life, which has been stale for many years.”

What’s Going On With The Smiths?

While this story is enticing as heck, it just doesn’t hold water. Jada and Will aren’t exactly a private couple. Red Table Talk gives Jada an outlet to spill almost too much detail about her marriage. In the show’s return, she did not discuss getting dinner with other guys to get back at Will.

Instead, Jada addressed the slap in a roundabout way. She said, “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.” It sounds like she and Will are focused on healing, not sniping at one another.

This story cites both friends of Jada and Will, but it can’t point to any hard evidence. Where are the photos of hunks arriving to wine and dine with Jada? Since they don’t exist, this is just a whole bunch of nonsense.

Smith Rumors Are Everywhere

Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband have always lived in the crosshairs of the Enquirer. In 2018, it claimed Will Smith would soon be getting divorced. Two years later, Jada and Will were getting divorced again. Just last week, it once again peddled divorce rumors about the Smiths. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith never got divorced.

When you see all these bogus rumors lined up, it’s painfully obvious that there’s nothing to them. This tabloid has never had any insight into the Smith household, so there’s no reason to pay this hunk rumor any mind.

More Stories From Suggest