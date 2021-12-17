Jackie Chan Being Forced To Retire By Wife After Cheating Scandal, Rumor Claims

Is Jackie Chan getting forced into retirement? One report says his wife, Joan Lin, is so scandalized by cheating rumors that she’s pleading for Chan to retire. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Back In The Dog House’

According to the Globe, Chan is working too hard. He’s got over $360 million in the bank plus multiple upcoming projects, but Lin is insisting that he stop working. Chan stopped doing martial arts work, “but he’s still busy as ever producing and starring in movies, and that leaves little time for Joan,” an insider reveals.

Lin would like Chan to retire soon so they can spend more time together. The Police Story star was embroiled in a cheating scandal 20 years ago when Elaine Ng gave birth to his love child Etta. Chan later said, “It wasn’t a mistake I could fix by saying, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Instead of making threats, Lin told Chan, “Don’t worry about me. You go deal with this.” Ng refused support. Now, Lin would like the Rush Hour 2 star to stay home. A source reveals, “She’s not going to divorce him, but she’s not going to be pleasant about it either!”

What’s Going On With Jackie Chan?

There are two distinct parts of this story, neither of which have anything to do with each other. The first is the claim that Lin wants Chan to retire immediately, and the second is a rundown of Chan’s paternity scandal in 1999. There is no news in here about the child.

Etta Ng was briefly homeless “due to homophobic parents,” she said at the time. Etta got married in 2018. She and Chan have nothing to do with one another.

The tabloid brings up this cheating scandal in an effort to disparage Chan, but it’s history from another millennium. He and Lin weathered that scandal and remain happily married.

As the Globe admits, the Enter the Dragon star is in demand with numerous projects in the works. He’s not retiring anytime soon and it’s pretty unlikely that his wife of nearly 40 years, a former actress in her own right, would start laying down ultimatums.

It’s worth noting that Chan is still an international box office force. He was the tenth highest earning actor of 2020. Why would he stop that gravy train from coming in?

Other Involuntary Retirements

This tabloid frequently publishes stories about forced retirements that never actually come to pass. Back in August, it claimed NBC would fire the judges on The View over their pay. You don’t just fire Ariana Grande, so that was obviously false.

Gossip Cop debunked the Globe story about Dolly Parton getting forced into retirement. George Clooney didn’t retire either, so this tabloid doesn’t have a clue.

