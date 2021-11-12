Jack Nicholson Supposedly ‘Staring At A Death Sentence’ At 350 Pounds, Questionable Source Says

Is Jack Nicholson eating himself to death as he struggles to find a girlfriend? One tabloid claims the Hollywood legend had given up one love. Let’s check in on the star’s health.

‘Fat’ Jack Nicholson ‘Prefers Food To Women’?

The latest edition of the Globe reports Jack Nicholson is facing a dire health crisis as he gives up on love. According to one source, the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest star is “punching the scales at 350 pounds and at age 84 that’s like staring at a death sentence.” And apparently, the star’s weight has put a real dampener on his dating life. “Jack’s a far cry from his years as a Lothario and the sad thing is that he has accepted it and gave up on dating in favor of a gluttonous lifestyle years ago.”

The tipster goes on, “He’s not taking care of himself and struggles to even walk, which is why he shies away from the public eye and hides behind the walls of his Hollywood Hills home. His love of women used to keep him energetic and reasonably fit but he stopped caring and some gals are repelled by his larger-than-life figure. He hasn’t had a ‘date’ in 15 years.”

Finally, the magazine mentions a recent sighting of the actor at a Lakers game where he appeared “more tubby than ever.” The source concludes by noting, “Jack clearly intends to go out the way he wants — and dating seems to be the last thing on his mind.”

Is Jack Nicholson In Danger?

This tabloid has no insight into Jack Nicholson’s health and certainly doesn’t care for his well-being. We seriously doubt any of the tabloid’s “sources” are close to Nicholson since they have no issue insulting him. After an extremely long and impactful career, who can blame Nicholson for not wanting to spend his golden years dieting and hitting the gym? Nicholson is an adult and is perfectly capable of making his own decisions.

And why does it matter if Nicholson doesn’t want to date? That’s totally his choice, and it’s no concern of the tabloid. It’s obvious this publication just wanted to shame Nicholson for how he looks. None of these sources has any medical expertise, and therefore they should keep their criticisms of Nicholson’s weight to themselves.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Health

The Globe has a terrible reputation when it comes to celebrities’ health. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed Brian Wilson was a “prisoner in his own body.” Then the tabloid reported Princess Charlene was “fighting for her life.” Then the magazine alleged Angie Dickinson was “barely recognizable.” And most recently, the outlet said Bill Clinton was on the “brink of death.” Clearly, the Globe isn’t reliable when it comes to celebrities’ health.