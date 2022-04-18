Dubious Source Claimed Jack Nicholson A ‘Hefty Hermit,’ Friends Fearing For His Life In Sketchy Report

Is Jack Nicholson doing alright? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story calling out his hermit behavior as a sign of failing health. Let’s look back on that story with the benefit of hindsight to see what’s going on with the star.

‘Hefty Hermit’ Jack Nicholson?

According to the National Enquirer, Nicholson was gaining weight at a life-threatening pace. Doctors thought he was out of control and estimated he weight at up to 350 pounds. A source said, “He doesn’t want people to see him looking like this and has become a virtual recluse!” It implied his recent career decisions were not the result of retirement, but because he’d thrown in the towel. A source concluded, “You can’t beat obesity with just bypass surgery. He needs psychological counseling.”

Don’t be fooled: the Enquirer has no interest in Nicholson’s health. It just wanted to run one of its lazy fat-shaming stories. It called him “chubby,” a “beached whale,” and a balloon. It just wanted to attack a legend with no real evidence but a three-year-old photograph. Since Nicholson has nothing to prove, this story was bogus.

How’s Jack Nicholson Doing?

Lucky for the world, Nicholson is still alive. This story was opportunistic for Nicholson briefly stopped appearing publicly during, what else, the COVID-19 pandemic. Probably a good call there. He returned to his customary seat at Lakers games later in the year. He doesn’t look like he did in Easy Rider, but he’s also 84. Let’s give the man a break.

Nicholson isn’t hiding from the spotlight because of his weight. He retired after the Bucket List. Save for a turn in the ensemble film How Do You Know in 2010, he’s stayed out of the spotlight. Besides, it’s not as though he was a slender man when he did, say, The Departed. Calling him washed up is yet another needless potshot.

This is the same guy who completed Chinatown and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest in consecutive years. He could’ve quit acting in 1976 and his legacy would be secured. This story was disrespectful and relied on bogus testimony from doctors who’d never treated the man. Furthermore, how could this outlet know Nicholson’s exact weight if he’s doing all he can to avoid the spotlight?

Why Does This Sound Familiar?

This outlet would go on to announce Liza Minnelli was close to dying, yet she appeared at the Academy Awards one year later. Willie Nelson is still going on tour despite an Enquirer story claiming he’d soon die as well. If anything, a tabloid article bashing a celebrity’s health is kind of a good sign that they’re probably doing okay.

