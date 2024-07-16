Jack Black Cancels Tenacious D Tour Over Wild Comment About Trump Shooting

Following social media backlash over a comment made about President Trump’s rally shooting, Jack Black announced he is canceling the Tenacious D Tour.

While on the stage of the group’s performance in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, July 14, Black’s bandmate Kyle Gass was presented with a birthday. After he asked to make a wish, Gass confidently declared, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

Gass was referencing former President Trump being shot during the campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, in Butler Pennsylvania. The shocking event also left one person dead and two people critically injured.

The video of Gass’ onstage declaration has been circulating on social media, sparking outrage.

Jack Black broke his silence about the remark by announcing the Tenacious D tour has been canceled. “I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” Black stated in an Instagram post. “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.”

Black continued by sharing, “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Gass also apologized for his remark in an Instagram post. “The line I improvised Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous, and a terrible mistake,” he explained.

“I don’t condone violence in any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment.”

Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ Tenacious D Recently Wrapped Their U.S. and Europe Tour Stops

Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ comedy rock duo Tenacious D has been touring since earlier this year. They recently wrapped up their U.S. and Europe dates and were supposed to perform in Newcastle on Tuesday, July 16.

The group’s touring company made a statement on Instagram revealing that ticket holders of the Newcastle performance are asked to hold onto their tickets until further information is available.

The remark has already cost the music group intense backlash. It even led to United Australia Party Senator Ralpha Babet to release a statement.

“I call on the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black, and band member Kyle Gass,” he wrote. “ And I call on the Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to revote their visas and deport them immediately.”

Babet also stated, “To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape, or form. This is not a joke, he was deadly serious when he wished for the death of the President.”