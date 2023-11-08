It’s Official! Common And Jennifer Hudson Confirms Serious Relationship

Speculation about the Dreamgirls actress and “Come Close” singer dating first began in July 2022 after they were spotted hanging out together.

Jennifer Hudson, 42, just confirmed her relationship with Common, 51, after photos of them holding hands started circulating.

At first, Hudson hesitated to label the rapper and actor as her boyfriend when rumors quickly spread in 2022. However, during a recent appearance on CBS Mornings, the R&B singer openly shared that she’s currently “very happy” with her new partner.

During her conversation with Gayle King, the talk show host asked about Hudson’s feelings regarding her “very nice relationship with someone who shall remain nameless.”

“I am very happy, yes, ma’am.” the “Think Like a Man” singer said with a huge grin. She then admitted that she thinks that the relationship is more than just a fling.

“Boo’ed up? I think it’s more sophisticated than boo’ed up… Definitely not an entanglement,” Hudson added. “That’s for sure.”

Jennifer’s candid confession comes after she was spotted holding hands with Common, her ‘Breathe’ co-star and rumored boyfriend, while heading to a concert at Joe’s Pub in Manhattan on a Saturday night.

Jennifer has confronted the swirling rumors surrounding her and Common’s relationship before. Just two months after they were initially linked in July 2022, she downplayed the speculations when she was questioned by Entertainment Tonight.

“People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel. We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments,” Hudson stated at the time.

The singer and actress was more open during an interview with TMZ in August 2023. “The rumors say a lot of things,” she told the outlet. “He’s a beautiful man, I will give you that.”

Jennifer was in a decade-long relationship with her former fiancé, David Otunga. They started dating in 2007 and became engaged a year later. Their son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., was born in 2009. However, in 2017, after eight years together, they decided to part ways.

Unfortunately, it was made clear that this split was not amicable after Hudson alleged that Otunga became abusive in nature towards her. When the split was announced, it was revealed that the “I Am Changing” singer secured a restraining order against Otunga after she reported his “increasingly aggressive, threatening, and harassing behavior” toward her and their son.

In a statement, a part read: “[Jennifer and David Otunga] have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

Otunga’s attorney denied all allegations before saying in a statement: “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him.”

The attorney also added that the All Rise actress made up the allegations to “gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute.”

In 2019, the former couple agreed to 50/50 custody of their son.

