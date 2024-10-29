italian-skier-matilde-lorenzi-dead-at-19-after-tragic-training-accident

Beloved Italian skier Matilde Lorenzi has tragically died after she was injured in a training accident. She was just 19 years old.

Per the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, Lorenzi fell while skiing a session on the Grawant G1 slope in Val Senales. The accident occurred on Monday, October 28.

After her fall, paramedics rushed Lorenzi to the hospital, but she sadly succumbed to her head injuries soon after.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation released a statement on Lorenzi’s tragic death on their website on October 29.

“The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) extends its deepest condolences following the tragic loss of Matilde Lorenzi,” the statement began.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi. As announced by the Italian Ministry of Defense, who conveyed heartfelt condolences for the 19-year-old athlete of the Italian Army,” the statement continued.

“FIS joins FISI President Flavio Roda and the entire Italian winter sports community in mourning. This includes coaches, athletes, teammates, the federal council, and all FISI staff.”

“FISI is in mourning, standing by her family, friends, and everyone who cherished Matilde, honoring her memory today and always.”





