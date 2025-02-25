Isley Brothers’ Chris Jasper Dead at 73

Chris Jasper, the singer-songwriter who played a pivotal role in shaping some of the most successful years of The Isley Brothers, has died.

Jasper’s family shared the news of his passing on Facebook, revealing that he died on February 23 after being diagnosed with an unspecified cancer in December 2024.

“He will be deeply missed. His legacy will live on as an inspiration for generations,” the family’s message read, in part. “Beyond his musical achievements, Chris was a dedicated and loving husband and father,” they added.

His son, Michael, later confirmed the sad news to Variety.

He was 73.

As a member of the Isley Brothers from 1973 to 1983, Jasper played a pivotal role as a keyboardist, percussionist, and vocalist. He also co-wrote several of the group’s iconic hits, including “Between the Sheets” and “For the Love of You,” leaving a lasting mark on their timeless sound.

Chris Jasper was Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992

Jasper, born in Cincinnati, OH, was the youngest of seven and began studying classical piano at age seven. He later attended Juilliard for music composition and grew up alongside the Isley family. Jasper also formed the Jazzmen Trio with Marvin and Ernie Isley as a teenager.

In the early 1970s, he began working with the Isley Brothers, along with Ernie and Marvin. The group expanded in 1973 after signing with Epic Records, adding Jasper, Ernie, and Marvin to the lineup.

In 1992, he was honored with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Isley Brothers.

He later joined forces with Ernie and Marvin Isley in 1984 to form Isley-Jasper-Isley. As a solo artist, he went on to release an impressive 17 albums. His contributions to music earned him a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. In 2022, he also was honored with induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, his music remains a timeless influence, embraced by later generations of R&B and rap artists. Jasper’s tracks have been sampled by legends like Queen Latifah, The Notorious B.I.G., and Aaliyah.

Jasper is survived by his wife, Margie, and his three sons: Michael, Nicholas, and Christopher.