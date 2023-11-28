Is Tom Hardy Done As Venom? Actor Makes Post That Has Fans Worried

Actor Tom Hardy, known for his portrayal of Eddie Brock in Sony Pictures’ Venom franchise, took to Instagram on Friday to announce the commencement of filming for Venom 3.

In a black and white snapshot, Hardy was captured alongside director and writer Kelly Marcel and actor/stunt double Jacob Tomuri, all beaming with smiles, signifying the return of the cast and crew to the set.

Tom Hardy shares a statement about restarting filming on 'VENOM 3'.



Hardy’s Instagram post, captioned “V3N0M 3🔥🔥🔥❤️♠️ The last dance,” expressed gratitude towards the teams involved in the series from its inception to the present. He acknowledged the fantastic cast and crew, describing them as good friends and family, highlighting the joy of the journey so far.

The actor emphasized the challenges of their work, noting that it’s less strenuous when love and passion for the craft exist within a supportive team. He praised Kelly Marcel’s directorial abilities, expressing pride in her leadership and unwavering support.

“Here’s to a great ride!!! #Venom3 #team,” Hardy concluded.

Sony Pictures announced the development of Venom 3 during CinemaCon in April, but filming was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Following the strike’s resolution, multiple film productions, including Venom 3, have resumed filming.

The Venom series has been a commercial success, with Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage performing well at the box office. The latter grossed over $502 million worldwide, continuing Eddie Brock’s journey alongside his symbiotic alter ego, Venom, and their encounter with serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson.

As Hardy signals the start of production for Venom 3, fans eagerly anticipate another thrilling chapter in the cinematic universe. However, there are growing concerns among fans that this might mark Tom Hardy’s final appearance as Eddie Brock/Venom, adding an air of poignancy to the forthcoming film.