Is There An Indiana Jones Curse? Latest Movie Plagued By Production Issues, Injuries, Death

Is the Indiana Jones franchise cursed? The production of the fifth movie has been riddled with injuries, snafus, and tragedy. One report says Harrison Ford’s final turn as Jones is cursed. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Indiana Jones Curse Strikes Again’

According to the Globe, Indiana Jones 5 has been riddled with tragedy and mishaps. Production is still coming to grips with the shocking death of cameraman Nic Cupac, who was found dead in his hotel room. A source says, “He is thought to have died of natural causes.” but the sudden passing is still bizarre.

In June, Ford injured his shoulder while performing a stunt, bringing production to a halt. The film was delayed once more due to COVID-19, and its production wasn’t met well by Londoners. The film was originally slated for release in July 2022, but now it won’t see the light of day until summer 2023 at least. An insider concludes, “Most movies have filming delays, but Indy 5 seems to be cursed.”

What’s Going On With ‘Indiana Jones 5’?

COVID-19 alone has wreaked havoc on film releases. No Time To Die was completed in 2019 but didn’t get released until this summer. Tabloids had originally tried stocking drama around Daniel Craig and Ben Affleck over the film’s premiere. Comically, the movie took so long to come out that come red carpet time, Affleck and Ana de Armas had long since broken up. Heck, Top Gun: Maverick still hasn’t come out, and neither has Jackass Forever.

All of this is to say Indiana Jones 5 isn’t cursed. It’s just a blockbuster starring Harrison Ford in the 21st century. He got injured on the set of The Force Awakens as well. The death of a crew member is always tragic, but his death had absolutely nothing to do with the film’s production. This story just wants to capitalize on Cupac’s death with a hackneyed attack on the film itself.

Other Bogus Stories

The Globe peddles in death and the macabre. It regularly exploits the deaths of celebrities for profit. It’s run countless stories about Princess Diana’s death, but those conspiracy theories were debunked long ago. It claimed Robin Williams was killed by drug dealers. These stories are as false as they are utterly disgraceful. Earlier this year, it called for Whitney Houston to be exhumed for a murder investigation.

This tabloid lacks any decency. Cupac’s death stunned the crew, but it has nothing to do with some ridiculous curse.