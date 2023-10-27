Is Taylor Swift Bisexual? Singer Sets The Record Straight

Swift slams speculations about her sexuality in the prologue of 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

As reported by Page Six, Taylor Swift is laying the rumors about dating her best friends to rest.

According to leaked screenshots posted on Twitter, the “Blank Space” singer writes that she began spending time with women only after it “became clear” that she couldn’t “platonically hang out with” men without people assuming they were “sleeping” together.

“I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era,” she further explained.

“I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships,” she continues.

“If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that right? I would learn later on that people could and people would.”

Rumors that Swift was a part of the queer community began after she and Glee star Dianna Agron publicized their fast-growing friendship. During their friendship, the singer dedicated a song on her Red album to the actress, but the duo stopped seeing each other in 2014.

Swift’s prologue in 1989 (Taylor’s Version) isn’t the first time she has addressed fan theories that she is a part of the LGBTQ community. The singer denied her song “Me!” was her way of announcing she is queer in a 2019 interview with Vogue.

She explained, “Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male. I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of.”

Swift’s Latest Rumoured Love Interest

As for rumors about Swift that are true, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has been confirmed. According to Billboard, the couple made their relationship official after arriving hand in hand to Catch Steak in New York City after the Saturday Night Live season premiere on October 14.

Earlier in the evening, the lovebirds also grabbed dinner at Nobu in NYC, according to photos published by Page Six. The snaps show the duo standing close and holding hands once again.