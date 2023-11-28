Is Bobby Berk Getting His Own Show? Star Teases New Project, Weeks After Leaving ‘Queer Eye’

Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk could be getting his own show, according to a recent TikTok.

Bobby Berk, Queer Eye’s former home transformation specialist, seemed to announce an exciting career move on TikTok.

In the brief five-second video, Berk appeared in various locations throughout his home. In one scene, he is seen sitting under a cozy white blanket. In another, the QE host is seen looking out of a glass patio door. In a third, he’s sitting at a kitchen table holding a pastry.

Berk added on-video text reading, “Bobby Berk needs his own show!!” implying fans have expressed this sentiment before.

In the clip, Berk responds to the request by using the popular, “What Can I Say” TikTok sound.

Berk captioned the TikTok, “I’ve heard you, and it’s happening😘”

Fans responded to Berk’s video, seemingly elated about his career move.

“You were always the Beyoncé and I’m so excited for your going solo,” one fan wrote, comparing Berk’s contributions to the QE Fab Five to Beyonce’s contributions in Destiny’s Child.

Another fan added, “good for you. The work you did was extensive but not a lot of screen time. I’d love to have more in dept content about your interior design choices”

“Bobby I’m gonna need more details NEEOOWWWW” a third fan enthusiastically replied.

Bobby Berk’s Departure Announcement

Bobby Berk explained his decision to depart from QE in a lengthy Instagram upload.

Berk captioned the heartfelt carousel post, “To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life. Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences.”

“To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts. It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will,” he continued.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

According to The U.S. Sun, Season 8 of Queer Eye has not yet been confirmed by Netflix. However, the show is anticipated to return due to its popularity.