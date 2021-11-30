Is Anderson Cooper Adopting Baby No. 2? Unverified Report Says He’s Hiring Surrogate

Anderson Cooper is a proud father of one, but one report says his brood may be expanding. Is he using a surrogate for a second child? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Cooper-Duber Daddy Anderson Wants More!’

According to the National Enquirer, Cooper’s career is not going to keep him from expanding his family. He’s already begun the surrogacy process to welcome baby number two. A source says, “He looked into adoption, but he’s a public figure and a surrogate will give him more privacy.”

Cooper is determined to give his son, Wyatt, a younger sibling, cost be damned. “Having a surrogate is complicated and expensive,” an insider explains, “but Anderson has been through the process and doesn’t exactly have to worry about money.” The Anderson Cooper 360 host has done his homework and has carefully decided to bring a second baby home.

Is Anderson Cooper Welcoming Another Baby?

In September, Cooper sat down with People to discuss fatherhood. He was very open to having another child: “Would I want to have more kids? I would, definitely. It would certainly be nice for Wyatt to have a sibling. Yeah, it would be.” Cooper grew up with an older brother, Carter, who tragically died by suicide at 23 in 1988. Anderson says Wyatt looks exactly like his brother.

Bearing this in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Cooper welcome a second child. He’s basically saying he wants to do just that. However, there’s just no way we can trust this news simply because of where it’s coming from. The Enquirer promotes multiple famous babies every week that never seems to arrive.

Bogus Babies Abound

The Enquirer has gone to the surrogacy well many times. Earlier this year, it claimed Khloé Kardashian would get a surrogate for herself and Tristan Thompson, but they were broken up at the time. It also reported that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were talking to Nicole Kidman for surrogacy advice. That story was utterly random and read more like fan fiction than a news story.

In August, Gossip Cop debunked its story about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez having twins through a surrogate. They’re not even engaged, let alone welcoming more children into their lives. It’s completely plausible for Cooper to welcome another baby, and he even hopes to do so, but it’s best to take this story with a grain of salt. Only time will tell if and when he actually welcomes another kid.

