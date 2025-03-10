Instagram Personality’s Husband Seriously Injured in Helicopter Crash: Jennifer Houghton Speaks Out

Following a terrifying helicopter crash that left her husband, Steve, seriously injured, Instagram personality Jennifer Houghton speaks out about the incident.

In a post on Instagram, Houghton recalled the crash and what her family went through. “On Thursday [Feb. 20] at 5:30 p.m., we were at dinner when we received a ‘crash’ notification on my phone,” she wrote. “We dismissed it as a false alarm until we saw it was from [Brad Brown’s] helicopter. Our hearts dropped.”

Photo of the plane Jennifer Houghton’s husband was in during the crash (Photo by Jennifer Houghton/Instagram)

Jennifer Houghton stated she and her children scrambled to reach out to her husband, still hoping that the alarm was false. They were able to locate the helicopter’s GPS over a reservoir. “Moments later, an Idaho number called,” she continued. “A steady but uncertain voice said, ‘There’s been a crash.’ [Her son Steven Jr.] took the phone, asking questions, trying to piece it together.”

Houghton then wrote about how time blurred for her. She barely remembered anything until her son looked at her and said, “Dad is alive… but Brad didn’t make it.”

“Thanks to incredible kindness, we found a jet to get there quickly,” she shared. “The flight felt endless. We landed at 12:02 a.m. and went straight to the hospital. Where a nurse took us to Steve. He was sedated but awake. Seeing him brought relief, but also devastation that there weren’t two hospital beds.”

Jennifer Houghton’s Husband Suffered Five Broken Ribs, Has a Long Road Ahead For His Recovery

Jennifer Houghton further shared that her husband suffered five broken ribs but was “miraculously discharged” to recover at home after two and a half days at the hospital. “We don’t know how to end this story; maybe because we’re all still living it… and maybe that’s the truth… the story isn’t over.”

She revealed, “Steve has a long road ahead, physically and emotionally. But despite the pain, we are overwhelmed with gratitude. Gratitude that Steve is here, and for the spiritual truth that this isn’t the end for Brad. Our hearts are with Brad’s family.”

Jennifer also wrote, “Steve was with Brad in his final moments. He is heartbroken—not just for losing a friend, but for the moments they’ll never share, the wisdom he’ll never receive, and the laughter that won’t come. Brad was a special kind of friend—the kind who celebrated your victories as much as his own. He stood with you in the lows and cheered in the highs. That kind of friendship is special, and Steve will always treasure it.”

Jennifer shared photos of Steve in a hospital bed and a picture of the destroyed helicopter. The Instagram couple shares five children.

Brad was the founder of ATL Technology and CEO of BioUtah. He is survived by his wife Shannon Brown, six children, and two grandchildren.