Influencer Farah El Kadhi Dead at 36, Cause of Death Revealed

Influencer Farah El Kadhi has died at the age of 36. Sources allege that the cause of death was a heart attack.

Kadhi was promoting companies on her Instagram while on vacation in Malta on Monday. She had a heart attack around that time and unfortunately did not make it after being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Tributes Pour in for Farah El Kadhi

Fellow influencer Soulayma Hneynia, who lives in Malta, described Kadhi as a “truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity, and warmth.”

“Her positive spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her,” she added.

Reports from the Times of Malta social media star, who had over one million Instagram followers, had no signs of any visible injuries.

The Tunisian-born influencer was one of the most popular in her country and used status to promote her fashion brand Bazarbyfaf. Additionally, El Kadhi was an architect at the Dubai-based design company Key Concept. Taher Toumi, an architect and interior designer, paid tribute to her on Instagram saying, “It’s true I only know you via Instagram but the pain has been deep since your departure!

“You exuded energy full of joy and life! You lived this life as it should be and you kept a trace of love towards the people who know you and those who don’t know you!

“For two days we have been looking at your photos, your videos and we are immersed in deep pain!”

TikTok Star Passes Away Suddenly

El Khadi is just the latest influencer to pass away suddenly in 2024. Influence Kyle Marisa Roth suddenly passed away in April. She was only 36 years old. Following her passing her mother, Jacquie said that “nothing makes sense,” as it relates to Roth’s death.

“My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform,” Jacquie wrote.

“Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”