Infant Dies, 11 Others Sick in Listeria Outbreak Tied to Ready-To-Eat Meat

A multi-state outbreak of listeria that’s now been linked to ready-to-eat meat has left an infant dead with nearly a dozen infected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday, Nov. 22 an update on the number of people impacted by the listeria outbreak discovered in now-recalled ready-to-eat meat and poultry products from Yu Shang Food. 11 people are now sick.

Tragically, an infant passed away amid the outbreak. The child, along with its mother, both had listeria in their systems. However, the child’s twin, who also died, did not have listeria.

The CDC further reported that another infant reportedly became sick with listeria, but has since recovered. Among those who became ill were from New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and California.

“The true number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported,” the federal agency stated. “This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for listeria. In addition, recent illness may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

Meanwhile, the CDC reports that seven of the people sick stated they had shopped at markets where Yu Shang Food producers were sold. Two others further pointed out that they ate Yu Shang Food chicken.

The CDC further reported, “Listeria is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems. This is because Listeria is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of their body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis.”

Listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria. However, they may appear as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

The USDA Discovered Listeria in the Ready-to-Eat Meat During ‘Routine Testing’ Last Month

During a “routine testing” last month, the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection discovered contaminated products.

Yu Shang Food has decided to recall approximately 72,240 pounds of its ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products. The products have the establishment number “P-46684” or “EST. M46684” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) shared the list of recalled ready-to-eat meat. The federal agency also posted photos of the product labels that are linked to the listeria outbreak.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms,” the USDA stated. “An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.”