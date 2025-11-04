Idaho School Principal And His Son Were Stung To Death By Hornets On Holiday

A holiday ended in tragedy for one family whose father and son got stung to death by giant hornets.

Idaho School Principal Daniel Owen, 47, and his 15-year-old son Cooper were ziplining in Laos before coming under attack by a swarm of hornets, per The Times.

Around his 47th birthday earlier this month, Owen visited Green Jungle Park, which was near the city of Luang Prabang, on October 15. The father and son ziplined together in the jungle, and attracted the ire of what have been described as Asian giant hornets.

By the time they had finished ziplining, Daniel and Cooper were stung “more than 100” times during their descent. Phanomsay Phakan, a doctor at the Phakan Arocavet Clinic, spoke to the outlet.

“Their whole bodies were covered in red spots. It was very, very painful. A lot of stings, more than 100, over the whole body. I thought already that it’s a very dangerous situation because I had never seen it as bad as that,” he said.

After their stop there, they were taken to the Luang Prabang provincial hospital. Although they died a few hours later.

Daniel Owen Honored By School

Daniel Owen was the director of QSI International School in Haiphong in northern Vietnam. He built his career on helping and teaching international students.

Quality Schools International wrote a tribute to Daniel Owen on Facebook

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dan Owen, Director of QSI International School of Haiphong, and his son Cooper, due to a tragic accident,” wrote the school.

“Dan dedicated 18 years to QSI, serving in five different schools and touching countless lives with his warmth, leadership, and unwavering commitment to education. He was deeply loved across our community and will be profoundly missed.”

“Our sincere condolences go out to the Owen family and all who knew and loved them,” the statement finished.

Students filled the comments to further pay tribute to their former teacher.

Green Park Jungle also released a statement about the incident. “Green Jungle Park extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Daniel and Cooper Owen. Following this incident, we have reviewed all existing procedures. This event is unprecedented in our experience and, to our understanding, in Luang Prabang as well. It was an unforeseeable and extraordinary natural occurrence.”