Ice-T’s Wife Coco Models Neon Yellow Beachwear in New Photos

Ice-T’s wife, Coco Austin, has been making waves online with her sizzling swimsuit snaps from a family trip to Mexico. Her final post? Let’s just say, it’s the mic drop of the series.

The latest snaps post on Instagram show the 45-year-old living her best life at a luxe Mexican resort. Coco rocked a neon yellow string bikini that, as always, left little to the imagination. The model wore her blonde locks up in a ponytail and sported black rimmed shades with slick read lenses.

She kicked off the carousel of images with a shot showcasing her exquisite derriére, which of course, sported a thong. She gifted her over three million Instagram followers with three elegant poses.

“More pics of the bikini from the video I posted yesterday,” Coco wrote alongside the snaps.

What’s that? There’s video, you say?

Yes, There’s Also Video of Coco Austin’s Neon Yellow Beachwear

Indeed, Coco showcased the same bikini in a previous post, posing alongside her and Ice-T’s 8-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole.

Meanwhile, fans rushed to the comments to Coco’s latest bikini post faster than the waves gently hit at her feet in the photos.

“Coco, a woman without any tattoos, very beautiful. A rarity these days,” one admirer wrote. Another fan was inspired by the fashionista’s beach wear. “Girl, I just ordered same color! Love it!” they gushed.

“Does Ice T use baby oil or coco butter for that? Just asking so I know where to invest the money,” yet another onlooker joked.

Of course, Coco’s latest thong wasn’t quite as “micro” as another now infamous one she sported recently.

Ice-T’s Wife Coco Recently Set Thong Lovers Hearts Ablaze

Previously, she lit up Instagram with a fiery post, rocking a flame-print bikini that was hotter than a summer heatwave.

“I’m the original micro thong wearer…lol,” Coco wrote alongside the series of sultry shots. “Been doing it ever since the 90’s… nothing’s changed. It’s the only way to tan.”

No doubt, fans are going through all of Coco’s recent posts, deciding which thong she wore best.