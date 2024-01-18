Ice-T Claims ‘Jungle Sex’ is the Secret to Successful Marriage With Coco Austin

After two decades of thoughtful introspection, Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin have discovered the key to a blissful marriage: Jungle Sex. The iconic rapper and longest-running male actor on TV wasted no words detailing the virtue of passionate lovemaking.

“Jungle sex,” the wordsmith answered E! News when asked about the key ingredient in his 22-year-long marriage to Coco Austin. “That flame has to stay lit. When that flame goes out and you’re not really attracted to each other anymore,” Ice-T continued, “you have to address that very quickly because it’s something that’s necessary.”

The complex marital advice was dished out in New York City on the red carpet for the celebration of Law & Order: SVU‘s 25th season. Ice-T joined the cast as Detective Finn Tutuola way back in season two of the long-running series.

Ice-T Isn’t Holding Out for Two ‘SVU’ Fan Favorites to Have Any Jungle Sex He Enjoys with Coco Austin

Unfortunately, SVU‘s Detective Benson (Mariska Hargitay) doesn’t enjoy the sex life that Ice-T and Coco Austin do. However, fans still hold out hope that Benson will eventually find love with Detective Stabler (Christopher Meloni). The series even teased the possibility in season 24, by having the duo nearly lock lips before stopping short.

Regardless, Ice-T isn’t holding out for his and Coco Austin’s patented jungle sex for Benson and Stabler. “Ice doesn’t care. I’ve given up on them. I’m a viewer. So, I’m watching them like, ‘Get to it! Get to the business! Stop playing around,'” he quipped. “‘If you love her, Elliot, let’s get it going now!’ Finn, he just wants Olivia to be happy. So, he’s gonna hold it down. He knows Elliot. Elliot’s his man, too.”

However, even Ice-T admits he’s nearly hit his limit with the tension between Stabler and Benson. He feels it’s time to rip that sexual band-aid off. “But as a viewer, I’m like, ‘Y’all need to just hit a motel or something and make it happen.'”

Viewers witnessed Benson and Stabler’s collaborative efforts in Manhattan’s Special Victims Unit for 12 seasons. Throughout the years, these two characters have shared numerous intense and charged moments, particularly following Meloni’s introduction of the Stabler-centric spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, in 2021.

With any luck, the SVU writer’s room noted Ice-T’s stressed value of jungle sex, and Benson and Stabler will follow suit. Season 25 of SVU kicks off tonight on NBC.