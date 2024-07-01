Ian McKellan Gives Health, Career Updates After Falling From Stage

Acting legend and nerd icon Ian McKellen is taking an extended break to recover from a recent onstage fall in London.

On July 1, the producers of Player Kings announced that, on doctors’ advice, the actor is to take time off from work to fully recover. Consequently, he will not participate in the play’s upcoming July tour across the U.K.

“Ian continues to recuperate very well, but he needs the time to rest and ensure a complete recovery,” the statement continues. “We continue to send him our best wishes.”

On June 17, during a performance of Player Kings, an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Henry VI, the 85-year-old X-Men star was injured after losing his footing in a fight sequence.

Despite assurances from the play’s producers and McKellen himself that he is expected to make a full recovery following the incident, the actor will be absent from performances for at least another month.

“Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injuries improve day by day,” McKellen added in the July 1 statement shared by Player Kings. “It’s with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime.”

“I had been so looking forward to bringing Player Kings to theatre-goers in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle,” McKellen admitted. “But I can assure them that, with David Semark now playing Falstaff, Robert Icke’s production and his acting company remain as dazzling as ever.”

Fans and well-wishers flooded X with comments for the recovering Lord of the Rings alum.

“@IanMcKellen Sorry to hear(/read) that, good luck with the recovery,” one fan wrote. “Glad you’re looking after yourself, get well soon,” a second fan added.

“Hugely enjoyed Sir Ian’s performance twice in London and @David_Semark did a fantastic job in London too. The production continues to be superb. I urge everyone to go and – enjoy! And a very speedy recovery to Sir @IanMcKellen too..!”, a third fan chimed in.

Player Kings canceled their June 18 performance to give Ian McKellen time to recover from an injury. During the June 17 show, theater staff evacuated the audience after McKellen fell off the stage.

In a statement shared with Variety on June 18, McKellen expressed gratitude to his fans and well-wishers and conveyed his eagerness to return to the stage as soon as possible.