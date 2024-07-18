Human Remains Found in Well ‘Most Likely’ Missing Student Caleb Harris, Police Say

Authorities believe the human remains found in a well “most likely” were missing student Caleb Harris.

The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) released a statement on Facebook about remains found by Caleb’s apartment, right near where he originally went missing.

“City workers conducting maintenance at the Perry Place wastewater lift station, located off the 5300 block of Lexington Road, discovered the remains inside a wastewater collection well during the afternoon of Monday, June 24th and immediately contacted the Police Department,” the statement read.

“The remains, which bore no obvious signs of homicide, were transported to the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.”

Originally, they were “unable to make an identification, nor provide a manner or cause of death at that time.” This is because the body was in an “advanced state of decomposition.”

Additionally, the human remains “are approximately 2.4 sextillion times more likely to be observed if the unidentified remains originated from a biological child of (Caleb Harris’s parents) rather than if the unidentified remains originated from an unrelated individual from the Caucasian population,” according to the Missing Persons DNA Report issued by UNTCHI (per the CCPD).

On Facebook, Caleb’s family provided a statement about the remains “most likely” being their missing son.

“We all have heavy hearts this evening as we learned of the positive identification of our sweet Caleb,” the family wrote.

Caleb, 21, originally disappeared on March 4. He went missing around his apartment complex near Texas A&M University’s Corpus Christi campus.

Allegedly, Caleb picked up an Uber Eats order at around 3 a.m. but never returned. His roommate found the order outside their apartment with no trace of Caleb. According to his father, Caleb left behind his keys, wallet, and car.

“We will grieve our son, but we are at peace knowing he is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” his family wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for your prayers and support during this tragic time.”