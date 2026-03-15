Major Hulu TV Show Spinoff in the Works

Weeks before the fourth season premiere of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Hulu was preparing production for a spinoff show.

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According to TMZ, the new spinoff will take place on the West Coast. A source allegedly close ot the production told the media outlet that a pilot episode had already been filmed. It is now playing the “waiting game” for a full series pickup.

The media outlet further revealed that production is scheduled to begin this month. However, it depends on which network or streamer takes on the project.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that while the spinoff is set to take place in Orange County, California, there are whispers that it will also be filmed in Los Angeles.

The source further noted that the cast hasn’t been revealed. But they declared it’s “so good” and teased that some familiar faces will appear on the show.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives takes place in Utah and follows “MomTok” influencers Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Whitney Leavitt.

Season 4 Premieres, With One Cast Member Addressing Speculation About Her Marriage

Following the release of Mormon Wives season four, Mikayla Matthews addresses speculation about her marriage to Jace Terry.

The couple revealed their separation during the latest season.

“No one knows what’s going on except Jace and I,” Matthews stated in an Instagram comment shared to @themormonwivesreport. “So much context is missing from our story that was supposed to be on the show, that I will hopefully talk about soon when I can gather my thoughts. I am going through a lot, he is going through a lot.”

Right before the season premiered, Matthews reflected on her struggles with intimacy with Terry. The struggles stem from Matthews being sexually abused in the past.

“Last season, we dove into the beginning stages of it, and that was me revisiting all this trauma for the first time as well,” she explained. “It’s still new to me, and it’s new to him, and we’re just navigating it the best way that we can. Unfortunately, I think it’s just something that’s going take a lot more time. I feel like that’s all I can say on it now.”