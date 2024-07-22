‘Howard Stern Show’ Star Robin Quivers Embraces Hair Loss Amid Cancer Battle

The Howard Stern Show star Robin Quivers has opened up about how she ended up embracing her hair loss since battling endometrial cancer in 2012.

During the July 17 episode of the Stern Show Summer School, Quivers recalled losing her hair while going through chemotherapy.

“Well, it’s my normal hairdo,” Robin Quivers explained. “I lost my hair in the second round of chemo I had to take in 2017. So I’ve been like this since then.”

“But, you know, back then there was no time to make decisions and I just started wearing wigs because I just didn’t know what to do. But in general, I don’t wear that wig anytime but on the show.”





She then pointed out, “The only reason you don’t see my head like this is because I freeze in the wintertime, because all the time the heat goes out of your head,” she added. “I’m very much aware of that now. So I have to cover my head in the wintertime.”

Howard Stern Wrap-Up Show host Rahsaan Rogers also spoke about Robin Quivers’ 2023 photoshoot with PEOPLE, noting that was the first time many people saw her without hair. When he asked if she was hesitant to open up to everyone about her hair loss, Quivers stated, “No, because I don’t wear a wig every day all the time.”

Quivers further explained, “One of my helpers here saw me walking into the studio area and said, ‘Don’t forget your wig!’ And I said, ‘No, I’m showing them a new look today.’”

Robin Quivers Previously Opened Up About Her Rare Cancer Diagnosis

Robin Quivers previously opened up to PEOPLE about her stage 3C endometrial cancer diagnosis.

“Nobody was able to diagnose it,” Quivers recalled about the diagnosis. “They told me, ‘We really don’t know what this is. We can’t identify it without going in and getting it.’”

“That’s a very hard thing to do, to describe my health these days,” she then explained about refusing to let her health woes slow her down. “When you’re in and out of treatment, you’re always recovering and trying to get back to where you were.”

Recalling how she was cancer-free for three years, Quivers said things changed when the cancer returned and metastasized to her lymph nodes. “It’s never been a huge problem,” she said. “When it’s shown some growth, then we have to manage that.”



Quivers also reassured everyone she was fine. “I feel fine. It’s been 11 years of dealing with this — and I’m still here,” Quivers said. “I’m interested in everybody having a fuller life, more options, and knowing what’s possible.”