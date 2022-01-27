Marisa Tomei Dishes On Her Go-To Method For Hiding Gray Roots In A Flash

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Marisa Tomei is an Academy Award-winning actress. She’s been in the business for more than three decades and still works regularly, but has become more particular in the roles she takes. In her real life, she has her everyday morning routine down to a science, as she shared with Vogue. She likes to keep it simple.

So, to be clear, her definition of simple, “and maybe a little bit lazy” may differ from some. But, she’s totally relatable as she shares what “the minimum” looks like to her. Plus, as she shared her favorite products, she also dropped her method for hiding her gray roots, which we’re all ears for.

The Style Edit Root Cover Up Stick

As Tomei shared some of her favorite products–including Cetaphil Cleanser, Homeoplasmine, and Cle De Peau concealer–she also stated that her ultimate hack is hydration. She always has “a lot of water” with her, and a smoothie to start the day. But for those pesky grey strands, Tomei has to use something a little more.

She stated in the video, “I have a little thing for my grays,” as she held up a Style Edit Root Cover Up Stick. As she stipled it into her hairline and part, she laughed as she tried to remember her age. “At the ripe old age of six–I almost said sixty-seven, I guess I’m getting used to it. Fifty-seven!” While we can’t really see the greys she’s trying to hide, we figure it must be doing its job well!

High Praise For A Little Stick

Shoppers agree that the Style Edit Root Cover Up Stick is a gem. One fan commented, “This product arrived today and I used it immediately. I covered the few gray areas that I have. I touched my hair where the product was applied and nothing rubbed off on my hand. My hair color is black and this product blended perfectly.”

Another reviewer stated, “This stick is GREAT!! I only ordered it because my usual gray root cover product was out of stock, but now, this is all I will use! I use the curly girl method, and once I use this ‘crayon’ (because, basically, this is just like a crayon), the color lasts until I wash again, even if I totally drench my hair to revive my curls. This does not look fake, greasy, or unnatural–it’s just perfect and I’m so glad I found it. A big plus for me–it’s small and so easy to pack in my luggage.”

