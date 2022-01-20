Forget Bleach–This ‘Miracle Block’ Laundry Hack Is All You Need To Brighten Your Whites

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

TikTok is a surprising place sometimes. Some might think of it as a time-suck with ridiculous dances, challenges, and pranks. However, for a growing group of users, cleaning and organizing is the draw of the app.

And, there are a ton cleaning and organizing hacks out there. Views for cleaning hacks are in the billions, so it’s safe to say that there’s a market for it. Plus, laundry hacks just keep getting better. From folding hacks to laundry stripping, and so much more, there are lots of tricks to make your clothes brighter, cleaner, and all-around easier to deal with.

#LaundryTok

Carolina Mccauley has 2.5 million followers who flock to her account mainly for her home hacks which include DIY cleaning tips and tricks. She’s taught us how to easily clean grout, deep clean our air fryer, and how to make our bathtub sparkle. Now she’s showing us how to make our laundry brighter than the sun.

Here’s the recipe for her go-to “miracle block” that she claimed will replace your go-to detergent and stain remover. Not only will it improve the look of your white clothing, it’s also color-safe and will make all your clothes spotless. Just pop it in your washing machine and let it work its magic.

Miracle Block Recipe

Mix together in a large bowl:

One cup Baking Soda

One cup Borax

One-half cup of Oxi Clean

Slowly add water until you get a wet sand consistency

Pack into a silicon mold, then let dry

Store in a cool, dry place

Place one in washing machine on a normal cycle

Many commenters agreed that this laundry hack works great. “Carolina this works like a charm, thank you for always sharing,” stated one follower.

Some commenters warned that those that are prone to breaking out from harsh chemicals might want to stay away from the hack, however. “It’s worth noting that if you/family have sensitive skin then don’t use this or any other borax-related mixture,” one commenter warned.

Another noted that you should use precautions when handling certain cleaning products. “Please use gloves when handling borax,” one commenter stated.

And, one commenter noticed that while the cubes were “aesthetically pleasing” they weren’t totally necessary. “Why can’t I just put all [the] powder in the laundry without doing the process of [the] cubes?” Another responded, “So you don’t have to scoop it out, with cubes [it’s] just much easier, just grab one and [you’re] good to go.”

