Horror Movie Legend Dead at 61: Ed Gale Starred in ‘Child’s Play’ Movies as Chucky

Ed Gale, a genre fan favorite for performing as Howard the Duck and horror icon Chucky in the Child’s Play movies, has died.

Gale’s niece, Kayse Gale, announced Ed’s passing in a heartfelt Facebook post shared on Tuesday, May 27. She described his death as “a sudden passing.” The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.TMZ reported he died in a hospice, citing a source present at the time of his death.

He was 61.

“Ed Gale has taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife,” Kayse wrote, adding, he “hitched a ride to California when he was twenty years old, with $41 and a dream, and he never looked back.”

“He lit up the silver screens in cult classic films like Howard the Duck and Chopper Chicks in Zombie Town, earning himself some serious street cred at every con he attended. Which he never stopped bragging about. Ever,” Kayse continued. “Over the course of his career, he appeared in over 130 movies, TV shows, and commercials. With this wide-ranging body of work, he leaves behind a legacy full of questionable lighting and amazing one-liners. Ed’s favorite role was that of the ‘fun uncle.’ His love language was sharing his love of the entertainment industry and the magic of Hollywood with his nieces.”

Ed Gale Made His Screen Debut in ‘Howard the Duck’

Gale made his film debut in 1986, playing one of several actors who physically portrayed the title character in Howard the Duck. Shortly after, he appeared in Mel Brooks’ Star Wars spoof, Spaceballs.

However, his most iconic role came in 1988, when he embodied the villainous Chucky—a doll possessed by a serial killer (and voiced by Brad Dourif)—in the original Child’s Play and its 1990 sequel. Gale also performed as Chucky in 1998’s Bride of Chucky.

Ed Gale at a fan convention in Burbank, California, circa 2012. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) chucky

Child Play’s director, Tom Holland, paid tribute to Gale in the wake of his passing.

“Ed was a pleasure to work with on Child’s Play and played an important role in helping me sell the action of Chucky and thus a reason to fear Chucky,” Holland told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ed was always ready to go when I called action.”

Beyond Chucky, the actor also appeared in films like Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (as the fan-favorite alien Station), O Brother, Where Art Thou?, and The Polar Express. He also made TV appearances in shows such as Bones and My Name Is Earl, according to his IMDb.

His final role was in the 2020 sci-fi flick Pandemonic.