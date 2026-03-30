Hollywood Legend Shades Sydney Sweeney

Hollywood icon Kim Novak has publicly criticized Sydney Sweeney over her casting in the upcoming biopic Scandalous!, saying she would never have approved the decision.

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Novak, 93, voiced her objections in a recent interview with The Times, where she sharply questioned Sweeney’s suitability to portray her in the film. Scandalous! explores Novak’s 1950s relationship with entertainer Sammy Davis Jr., but Novak believes Sweeney is “totally wrong to play me.”

Not because Novak doesn’t think she is a good actress. But because Sweeney’s looks and public image may alter viewers’ perspective on their relationship.

The veteran actress raised concerns that the film could misrepresent her past by emphasizing a sexualized narrative. Novak argued that her relationship with Davis was rooted in emotional connection and mutual understanding. Not scandal or sexual allure.

Simply Put, Sydney Sweeney Is Too Attractive To Play Kim Novak

According to Novak, Sweeney “sticks out so much above the waist.”

In particular, Novak suggested that Sweeney’s public image could skew the portrayal, warning that the film risks reducing a complex relationship to something more superficial. Novak and Davis had “so much in common,” but with Sweeney in the picture, “There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time.”

She reiterated that she had no involvement in approving the casting and remains opposed to the interpretation of her life story.

The planned biopic, reportedly linked to director Colman Domingo, has already drawn attention for revisiting a controversial chapter in Hollywood history. Novak and Davis’s interracial relationship faced intense scrutiny and pressure at the time, including interference from studio executives.

Despite Novak’s criticism, Sweeney has previously spoken with admiration about the actress, calling her story meaningful and relevant. She has also emphasized her commitment to portraying Novak’s experiences on screen.

The film’s production status remains uncertain, but Novak’s comments have added a new layer of controversy to the project.