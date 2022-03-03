Hoda Kotb Allegedly Being Pushed Out Of ‘Today’ By Savannah Guthrie Amid Rumors Of Behind-The-Scenes Feud, Gossip Claims

There are worse ways to start your day than watching Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Today. For instance, you could get lost in the weeds of bogus daytime talk drama. Shows like The View and The Talk lend themselves to shocking stories about infighting, and Today is no exception. Here are the most recent rumors we’ve heard about the hosts.

‘Claws Out In Today Showdown!’

Per the National Enquirer, Kotb, Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager were finding it impossible to co-exist. Kotb was reportedly pushing for Kathie Lee Gifford’s return in a bid to crush Good Morning America. “They’d love to have Kathie Lee back. She is TV gold, one of those rare talents that lights up a camera and delivers viewers, too,” an insider said. The second coming of Gifford put besties Guthrie and Hager on the back foot, but they wouldn’t go down without a fight, the magazine promised.

As iconic as Kotb and Gifford were on the program, those days are over. Gifford is retired, and Kotb and Guthrie are friends. This was a sexist story inventing a “catfight” between folks who get along fabulously.

Savannah Guthrie Controlling ‘Today’

The National Enquirer reported Guthrie had successfully gained control of Today. Her first order of business was apparently crushing Gifford’s return for the sake of Hager. Kotb had already accepted that her days were numbered. “She also plans to adopt another baby soon and wants to spend more time with her children,” a source added. Shockingly, one insider revealed, “She now has more power than Lauer or Katie Couric ever did! If you upset her, you’re not going to last very long at NBC!”

Where this story came from, the world may never know. Guthrie is Kotb’s friend and co-anchor, so it made no sense for her to try and give Kotb the boot. Without any evidence whatsoever, we debunked the story.

Savannah Guthrie ‘Bad-Mouthing’ Hoda Kotb

The Enquirer was at it again last week when it claimed Guthrie was at Kotb’s throat. An insider revealed Guthrie was in the midst of a “power play” against her co-host. “Savannah may not be openly pushing to get Hoda fired, but her constant bad-mouthing behind the scenes is being construed that way.” The constant attacks ravaged Kotb’s confidence, the source said, and she was beginning to feel threatened.

This story was just an attack on Kotb because she called off her engagement. Outside the so-called “insiders,” there was no evidence of any tension between the friends. There’s only warm feelings to be found, so this story could only be bogus.

