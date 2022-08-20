Shady Insider Explains Rumored ‘Tension’ Between Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie On ‘Today’

Are things getting tense between Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie behind the scenes? According to a new report, the co-anchors have been surrounded by talk of them butting heads more and more lately. Here’s what we know about their alleged work struggles.

Guthrie And Kotb ‘Get Annoyed With Each Other’?

The latest edition of Us Weekly reports Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb may not be feuding, but that doesn’t mean they always get along. “Savannah and Hoda are so close, they’re like family,” an insider begins, adding that there’s “no bad blood” between the journalists. “Yes, they get annoyed with each other sometimes, just like family members do.”

The outlet references two “awkward on-air moments” between the co-anchors, insisting it’s only natural for such close friends to butt heads every now and then. “With all the work Savannah and Hoda do together, minor disagreements are bound to happen… and that can lead to some tension,” the snitch remarks. “But both women are confident enough to not let a dig or a snap at each other create animosity… They’re in a great place with each other.”

Savannah Guthrie And Hoda Kotb ‘Snapping’ At Each Other?

We aren’t quite buying it. While it’s refreshing to see a tabloid rejecting the feud rumors that seem to plague Kotb and Guthrie, it makes its own assertions that we just can’t buy. First of all, we have no idea what “awkward on-air moments” the magazine is referring to. From what we can tell, the co-anchors have always gotten along both on and off air.

And we only became more skeptical when the magazine claims Kotb and Guthrie make occasional “digs” or “snaps” at each other. Our main question is, where is the proof? We can’t find a single instance of the longtime co-workers being rude to each other. From what we can tell, the magazine just interjected its own mild feud story in response to the feud rumors.

Tabloids On Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie

While Us Weekly doesn’t often push these kinds of rumors about Guthrie and Kotb, plenty of other tabloids love pitting the anchors against each other. Earlier this year, the National Enquirer claimed Guthrie was driving Kotb off of the show. Then the Globe alleged Kotb and Guthrie were secretly fighting behind the scenes. And the Enquirer even claimed Guthrie was trying to replace Kotb. It’s hard to trust anything the tabloids have to say about the longtime co-workers.

