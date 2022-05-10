Hoda Kotb Allegedly Being Forced Out Of ‘Today’ Amid Rumored Clashes With Savannah Guthrie, Industry Gossip Says

Is Hoda Kotb on her way out of the Today show? Rumor has it, her alleged feud with Savannah Guthrie has Kotb ready to throw in the towel. Here’s what one tabloid has been saying.

Savannah Guthrie ‘Clashing’ With Hoda Kotb?

A couple of months ago, the National Enquirer reported Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were not getting along behind the scenes. Guthrie started in the lower ranks over at Today, but now she’s top dog at the program. But sources revealed that her ambition had made her some enemies. “Behind the scenes, she’s seen as a real pit bull,” a tipster confided. “She’s competitive as hell with other hosts, like Hoda Kotb.” Apparently, Guthrie had developed a reputation for being “self-centered.”

But as we dug into this story, we struggled to see where any of this was coming from aside from outdated and offensive stereotypes. According to our research, Kotb and Guthrie had been friends for years—long before Guthrie’s rise to the top. The anchors seemed to only have nice things to say about each other, so this outlet’s story completely fell flat for us.

Guthrie Driving Hoda Kotb Out Of ‘Today’?

Yet, it seems something must have been going on, because the Enquirer hopped right back on this train. This time, Kotb was completely fed-up with Guthrie’s “controlling” behavior. The outlet noted that Kotb recently left her SiriusXM show, so it was possible that she would ditch Today next—and Guthrie was the one to blame. “Hoda tried very hard to be friends with Savannah,” an insider admitted. “But Savannah would rather hang out with Jenna Bush.”

Once again, we were absolutely baffled by this report. As we took another look into Guthrie and Kotb’s working relationship, we could only find sunshine and roses. As far as Today goes, it really seems like Guthrie and Kotb are a dream team. So, what was this tabloid’s deal? The only thing that made any sense was that Guthrie and Kotb are women. These nasty rivalry rumors seem to only blow up to this degree when they’re about two women in power. But despite the outlet’s antiquated views, Guthrie and Kotb seemed to be great friends.

Hoda Kotb Planning Her ‘Today’ Exit?

And it looked like the Enquirer couldn’t sell this baseless Kotb-Guthrie feud forever. In its latest tale, Kotb was thinking about leaving, but this time for reasons all on her own. As she was still recovering from her recently-broken engagement, the magazine figured she was taking stock of her personal life and realizing that she was spending too much time working. “Getting up at 3:30 a.m. every day and going to bed at 9 p.m. just isn’t working for her anymore,” the source spilled.

This narrative is a bit harder to disprove, although we approached it with a healthy dose of skepticism. This story could really apply to anyone in Kotb’s position. When you have enough money to not have to work, you could reasonably walk away from your job at any point with little to no repercussions. Kotb had certainly seen many of her colleagues do it, so who’s to say she wouldn’t be next?

But we also had to remind readers that Kotb hasn’t given any indication that she’s thinking of leaving, and we certainly weren’t ready to take the Enquirer’s word for it. Overall, anything’s possible, but we’re just going to wait for Kotb to reveal her career plans before we buy too far into these speculative rumors.

