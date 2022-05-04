Hoda Kotb Allegedly Headed For ‘Today’ Exit After Personal Developments, Rumor Says

Is Hoda Kotb ready to say goodbye to the Today show? One tabloid claims the beloved anchor is on her way out. Let’s check in on Kotb’s plans.

‘Today’ Taking Too Much Time?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Hoda Kotb is tired of giving the Today show her all, and she’s getting ready to retire. Kotb has worked on the show since 2007, and sources say that the work is starting to lose its charm. So, once her contract is up, she’s apparently planning to jump ship. “After breaking off her engagement with Joel Schiffman, Hoda has been reconsidering what she wants to do with her life,” an insider reveals. “Getting up at 3:30 a.m. every day and going to bed at 9 p.m. just isn’t working for her anymore.”

Is Hoda Kotb Planning To Leave ‘Today’?

Truthfully, we have no idea if Hoda Kotb is planning to ditch the Today show. She certainly has plenty of reasons to change courses. Kotb has been with the network for over 20 years now, and she has seen plenty of her colleagues jump ship. For example, her co-host and best-friend Kathie Lee Gifford left Today a couple of years ago, and Kotb even started working on the show before her. So, it wouldn’t be outrageous for her to consider walking.

But we can’t just sit here and speculate if she’s leaving the show without explaining her reasons to stay. We aren’t buying the outlet’s story just yet because it’s clear that Kotb loves what she does. Most recently, Kotb’s job took her to the Netherlands to report on Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, and it truly looks like she had a blast.

The Magazine On Hoda Kotb

Of course, what makes us doubt this story the most is the National Enquirer‘s past reporting on the anchor. According to a series of other reports on Kotb, it isn’t exhaustion that’s pushing her out of the job; it’s her co-host Savannah Guthrie. Back in February, the outlet reported Guthrie was “constantly bad-mouthing” Kotb and pushing her to leave the show.

Then the outlet claimed Kotb and Guthrie were repeatedly clashing on the show, making things tense behind the scenes. And more recently, the publication claimed Guthrie was driving Kotb out of the show with her controlling behavior. But, funnily enough, all of these reports turned out to be completely false. Since the magazine clearly didn’t have insight into Kotb’s career before, we just have no reason to believe that anything has changed.

