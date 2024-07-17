Hilary Duff Reveals Whether 4th Baby, Townes, Was an ‘Accident’

Just a couple of months after welcoming her fourth child, Townes, Hilary Duff is getting real about how the baby girl was conceived.

While appearing on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast, Duff stated that the rumors that Townes was an “uh oh” baby were actually false.

“No, we actually planned this baby.” Hilary Duff explained. “I think I’m one of the most impulsive-thought-out people I know. Like, I do hash things out, but I haven’t really shared with anybody yet, so by the time I’m ready to get pregnant, I’m like basically pregnant.”

Duff also said that both she and her husband Matthew Koma were “all in” with having a fourth baby. “My husband loves to make it seem like I’m so crazy, I’m so nuts, I’m like, ‘Let’s make our life this mayhem, chaotic place;” she pointed out.

“But he’s just as down as me. He’s just as crazy,” she says before recalling exactly how the couple decided that they wanted to have another baby together.

Hilary Duff then explained when she and Koma decided when it was time to be done with having babies. “When we decided, we’re both the same age, he’s like six months older than me, and I was really like, ‘I need to wrap my head around this. Am I done? Are we done? Because I’m fine with that, but I could go again.’”

“And he’s like, ‘I think I could go again.’ So we just decided we were going to do this.”

She further pointed out that she and Koma are “definitely done” with having kids. “Matt got a vasectomy two weeks before I gave birth.”

Along with Townes, Duff and Koma also share Mae James and Banks Violet. Duff shares son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Hilary Duff Confirmed Arrival of Townes With Water Birth Photos

In a post on Instagram, Hilary Duff confirmed Townes’ May 3 arrival by sharing photos of her water birth.

“Townes Meadow Blair,” Duff wrote. “Now we know why she made us wait so long… She was perfecting those Cheeks!”

Hilary Duff continued to gush about her newborn by stating she had dreams of holding her for months. “The past 4 days of getting to know you, stare at you, and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.”

Duff announced the pregnancy at the end of 2023.