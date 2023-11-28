Heidi Klum Poses In Lingerie With Daughter Leni, 19, For Racy Photoshoot

Despite backlash from critics, Heidi Klum and her daughter, Leni Klum, worked together in another lingerie campaign.

Recently, Heidi Klum and her daughter, Leni Klum, flaunted their figures in a new Intimissimi holiday campaign.

In the photos, Heidi and Leni posed in lacy red bras and strappy bottoms. The mother-daughter duo wore matching red lipstick and finished their look with nude polished nails.

Intimissimi

The models posed with festive holiday-themed props, occasionally adding silk pants, tops, and robes to their looks.

Intimissimi

When together, Heidi and Leni have strikingly similar features.

The Project Runway alum posed for a solo shot, swapping her red holiday look for a black version of the lacy bra. She covered up slightly with a feather-cuffed satin robe.

Intimissimi

Heidi wore her layered blonde hair and wispy bangs down in each shot.

Critics Express Concern About Photoshoot—”Extremely Weird”

As reported by Page Six, many critics aren’t on board with Heidi taking on lingerie shoots with her daughter. Heidi and Leni’s latest Intimissimi holiday shoot isn’t the only time they’ve posed together—the duo posed together in another shoot for the same brand in October.

One critic commented on the October campaign, “NOPE. FAIL. Leni looks underage and it also looks like they’re trying to make her look even younger than she is. GROSS.”

“You are my fav brand. However the photo looks very photoshopped if to be honest and the model looks underage …. it’s not great,” another said, referring to Leni.

“I really am trying to be cool and open-minded about this sexy mother-daughter self-promotion, but I can’t. It’s just too cringy! 😩” a third confessed.

“So disturbing- looks like a child!” a fourth commenter replied to Intimissimi on Leni’s photo.

Intimissimi has not replied to critics’ concerns about Heidi and Leni Klum’s racy photoshoots.