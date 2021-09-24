Heidi Klum On The Outs At ‘America’s Got Talent’ Over Attitude Problem?

Is Heidi Klum destroying America’s Got Talent? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop debunked a story about the supermodel driving her fellow judges wild thanks to a domineering attitude. Let’s look back on that story to see what went down.

“Ruling The Roost”

Star revealed that Klum was alienating her co-workers at America’s Got Talent. Her “bossy ways” were upsetting Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. An insider said Klum was “talking over her fellow judges at meetings, messaging them at all hours with her ideas, and trying to dictate work schedules.” Mandel was especially upset. A source concluded by saying that her fellow judges couldn’t wait for Klum to go: “‘The sooner the better,’ they say!”

Tabloids always put women on blast for, well, anything. Calling a woman bossy is just sexist shorthand that’s all too common from these rags. The judges appeared to have an excellent rapport judging from their social media pages, so Gossip Cop comfortable debunked the story.

Did She Ruin Everything?

America’s Got Talent has just completed its 16th season, and Klum was there all the way. She did not leave the show, nor did Mandel or Vergara. The gang came back for a second run, and it looks like it went swimmingly.

Klum’s starred on the show for eight of the last nine seasons, so it’s very hard to believe Mandel would suddenly take issue with her entire personality. Just a few weeks ago, Mandel posted some photos of himself and Klum horsing around behind the scenes.

Klum made an Instagram post of her own to mark the end of the season. She wrote “Best job in the world!” and thanked the cast. Mandel and Vergara were among those personally tagged. You can’t see posts like this and conclude anything other than friendship.

Other Tall Tales

Celebrity rivalries are something of a specialty for Star. It regularly promotes bogus feuds between famous friends, like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Gossip Cop also confronted its story about Kelly Ripa and Kathie Lee Gifford fighting. These stories had no real evidence to back them and were summarily debunked.

Perhaps the silliest of these stories was when the tabloid invented drama between the entire cast of Ocean’s 8. Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling are doing just fine, if you were worried. Judges leave America’s Got Talent all the time, but it has nothing to do with Klum. She’s obviously still friends with her castmates, so the story is false.