Heather Graham, 53, Possessed By Demon, Goes Fully Nude In New Horror Flick ‘Suitable Flesh’

Heather Graham has a naked sex scene while playing a possessed woman in terrifying new movie

Heather Graham, 53, has a full-frontal sex scene in an incoming horror film called Suitable Flesh.

The ageless actress plays psychiatrist Dr. Elizabeth Derby, who ends up getting down and dirty with one of her patients, Asa, who believes he’s suffering from a personality disorder. Dr. Derby, who doesn’t realize that Asa is possessed by a demon, ends up sleeping with her own patient.

In these steamy pictures, Graham straddles Asa in her Dr. Derby character as she’s about to be taken over by the evil spirit. Her eye’s widen in shock as the demon takes control of her body.

The project faced years of resistance from studios who were apprehensive about the scene, deeming it too provocative for the big screen. Nevertheless, the film’s director, Joe Lynch, insisted that the scene was indispensable to the plot.

“The sex part was going to be so tantamount to how we were going to tell the story and how character-based it was. It was, in a way, a character of the film,” Lynch told Rolling Stone.

“I was just so intrigued by the idea of Heather not just playing straight, but the possibilities of unleashing her onto these other roles, too,” he added.

“I was a fan of Heather’s, obviously, from Boogie Nights and Austin Powers and Bowfinger. Especially Boogie Nights,” he concluded.

Earlier this year, the O Pioneers! actress shared that she has no regrets not having children.

“I think we all have different paths. You just have to embrace the one that you’re on. If, somehow, I had had kids, I’m sure that would’ve been cool. But at the moment, not having kids, I do feel free. And I get a lot of sleep. That is pretty great,” Graham told People.

She continued: “Like as a woman, culturally, you’re not allowed to say, ‘I didn’t want to have kids. Because it’s like, what’s wrong with you?’” But in this day and age, “women are getting more free to just make their own choices.”

The Compulsion actress elaborated further, expressing that she regards certain film projects as her offspring.

“I do sometimes feel like my projects are little kids; I have started to get more involved in producing and writing and directing,” Graham said.