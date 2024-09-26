Heart’s Ann Wilson Shares Major Health Update Following Cancer Diagnosis

Months after announcing her cancer diagnosis, Heart’s Ann Wilson announced a major health update – she’s done with chemotherapy!

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Wilson revealed she completed her chemotherapy treatments and will be returning to tour for her rescheduled performances starting in 2025.

“I’m doing absolutely fine now but it’s been, to put it mildly, a lot. Chemo is no joke,” Ann shared in the post.

Ann Wilson told her fans about her cancer diagnosis in July. She also shared that a tumor had been removed surgically and Heart decided to postpone their shows while she recovered.

Reflecting on the treatment, Ann stated, “It takes a lot out of a person. And then there’s that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture. For anyone who’s been through that, I empathize big time. Luckily, for me, when the results finally came, they were the good kind!”

Although chemo is done, Willson shared she is still going to have other treatments she needs to do. “There’s maintenance going forward but I’m told the side effects are much less severe,” she pointed out. “The worst is over and I’m thankful for the efficacy of this poison — but it’s more than welcome to get the f – – k out of my body now.”

She also thanked her fans for being supportive through her cancer fight. “I’m immensely grateful to everyone who prayed and sent me those good vibes. I’ve felt your love. My story has a happy ending due in part to early detection.”

She then added, “My advice? Get checked regularly. I love you all and I’ll see you very, very soon. There’s much to celebrate.”

Heart’s Royal Flush Tour 2025 will kick off on Feb. 28.

Fans Celebrate Ann Wilson’s Latest Health Milestone

Not long after she announced she completed her chemotherapy treatments, Ann Wilson received so much love and support from her devoted fans.

“This made me cry,” one fan wrote in the health update post’s comment section. “You’re a beautiful brave warrior that I’m honored to call my friend!! My Wilson Sister!!! Love you!!”

Another fan sympathized with Ann Wilson about the toll chemotherapy has on patients. “I’ve been through chemo, and have had 3 BC recurrences. It’s no joke! Huge fan and I just saw that you guys announced your holiday. Anyway to come to San Jose? Lol just a request from a huge fan!!”

Meanwhile, an admirer was so excited to hear the news. “Yes, the waiting period is an emotional time. Can’t wait to see what’s new to come! Lots to look forward to. PS isn’t it crazy how strong people can be?! *big virtual hug*



