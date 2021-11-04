Heartbroken Dolly Parton Keeping ‘Desperate Vigil’ Over Frail Husband?

Is Dolly Parton refusing to leave her husband Carl Dean‘s bedside? One tabloid claims the country legend is canceling gigs to care for her ailing husband. Let’s check in on the couple’s 55-year marriage.

‘Heartbroken’ Dolly Parton Caring For ‘Frail’ Husband?

The latest edition of the Globe reports Dolly Parton is tending to husband Carl Dean’s every need. The country singer’s long-time love has been struggling with his health for a while now, and sources tell the tabloid that “the end is near.” Since retiring, Dean has been worse for wear. An insider reveals that he “is too weak to get out of bed to greet [Parton] when she comes home.”

The source goes on, “He’s been sick and feeling under the weather for a long time and Dolly’s doing everything in her power to make him feel better. She’s by his side almost all the time now, except when she absolutely has to leave for her work.” While Parton is putting on a brave face, her friends worry about what will happen to her if Dean passes. “They wonder what Dolly will do without him,” says the tipster.

Friends Worry For Dolly Parton?

It’s no secret that Carl Dean hasn’t been well for some time now. That being said, the tabloid isn’t providing any new insights. Instead, it’s exploiting and sensationalizing the family’s vulnerable time just to make money. We’re sure Parton is concerned for her husband and spends as much time with him as she can. That being said, Dean’s health is a very private matter. We don’t know what is ailing him or how serious it is. It’s just disrespectful to speculate about when he’s going to die.

Besides, Parton is doing what she can to keep him in good spirits. For Dean’s 79th birthday, Parton recreated her famous 1978 Playboy photoshoot. As a surprise, Parton sang to him dawning the classic Playboy bunny costume. In a video posted to Twitter, Parton said, “He still thinks I’m a hot chick, after 57 years. And I’m not gonna try to talk him out of that.”

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

Even as Dean struggles with his health, it’s clear he and Parton are just happy to be in each other’s company.

The Tabloid On Dolly Parton

This isn’t the first time the Globe published a misleading story about Parton. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Parton was “wasting away” on 500 calories a day. Then the outlet alleged Parton and Dean’s marriage was “melting down.” And more recently, the publication reported Parton was being forced to retire. Obviously, the Globe isn’t reliable when it comes to Dolly Parton.