hbo-actor-busted-for-alleged-dui-over-labor-day-weekend

Actor Nicholas Braun, best known for HBO’s Succession, had a run-in with the law over the Labor Day weekend.

The 37-year-old actor was arrested on August 30 at 11:15 p.m. in New Hampshire, according to the Moultonborough Police Department, per E! News. The Police Chief stated that Braun was pulled over and arrested for suspected DUI and driving without lights.

According to TMZ, the actor was taken into custody at the Carroll County jail but was later released on his own recognizance without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on a future date.

Nicholas Braun attends HBO’s 2024 post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on January 15 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Braun’s performance in Succession has garnered significant acclaim, earning him three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Since its 2018 debut, Succession has delivered four seasons. The critically acclaimed series has earned an impressive 19 Emmy wins from a total of 75 nominations.

Braun began his acting career in 2001. According to IMDb, he appeared in several television series, including Law & Order SVU, and starred in the 2005 Disney movie Sky High.

In 2024, Braun also portrayed two characters in Saturday Night, a film about the premiere of Saturday Night Live. He played eccentric comedian Andy Kaufman and Muppets mastermind Jim Henson.

Nicholas Braun on the set of ‘Saturday Night’ outside NBC Studios in Midtown Manhattan in March 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Meanwhile, Moultonboro is a town in Carroll County, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnipesaukee, with a population of around 5,000. It is about two hours north of Boston, Massachusetts.