‘Hazbin Hotel’ Actress Speaks Out On Pregnancy Rumors

Hazbin Hotel voice actress Erika Henningsen has addressed the pregnancy rumors that have been spurred by an inaccurate AI.

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Oh, not familiar with Hazbin Hotel? Then you’re probably over 25. You may know Erika Henningsen, however, for her role in The Four Seasons or her Broadway appearances.

Apparently, pregnancy rumors were going around online, and the actress answered them herself in a purposefully misleading Instagram post.

“We made a baby!!!” she exclaimed under a photo of her with a huge baby bump. Only to immediately clarify: “Its name is: SEASON TWO of THE FOUR SEASONS. don’t believe everything you read on the internet hehehe.”

The next photo was a screenshot of a Google AI passage inaccurately informing everyone that the actress was indeed pregnant. Although it does go on to explain that it’s her character in The Four Seasons, Ginny, who is pregnant, it also claims the actress herself is, too.

Oh, how I love AI.

The rest of the photos are of her sporting the fake baby bump, and showing off the fake belly on its own.

In a TL;DR, she summed, “not pregnant. Our wardrobe department is just really good.”

Fans React To The Pregnancy News

Fans responded to the actress’ post in a litany of reactions and jokes.

“Girl you scared me so bad for a minute,” one wrote, being fooled by Henningsen’s trick.

“Charlie’s having a baby. And Vaggie is the father,” a Hazbin Hotel fan wrote. I’m sure it’s funny to all those sub-25 viewers.

“Why did I get fooled by that so easily?” a third questioned.

Many others chimed in with criticism of the AI tool that fabricated the pregnancy rumor in the first place.

“F–k ai,” one aptly put.

“I love AI it’s so accurate and fun!!” exclaimed a second.

“Always AI,” cried one more.

Fans are very excited for the upcoming season of The Four Seasons, coming out May 28 on Netflix. So if you’re impressed by the wardrobe department, you can see their work in action soon.