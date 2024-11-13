‘Harry Potter’ Murder Suspect Allegedly Killed Teen During Roadside Confrontation

The Australian man, who refers to himself as “Harry Potter.,” is now a murder suspect after he allegedly killed a teenage boy during a roadside confrontation last weekend.

According to The New Zealand Herald, 32-year-old Jacob Greig was arrested in a bushland located in Wilton, New South Wales, in the early hours of Saturday after the 15-year-old boy’s body was discovered. Greig was charged with murder.

The NSW Police Force shared in a statement that the man was refused bail and appeared before Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday, Nov. 10. “Detectives will allege in court the man stabbed the teen during a physical altercation.”

The altercation between the teen and the “Harry Potter” murder suspect occurred between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. Prosecutors claim the teen, whose name has not been disclosed, attempted to rip the handle off Grieg’s car. The 15-year-old said in a video and audio played in court that he was “trying to get home,”

Grieg had been in the Maldwon Weir area with a friend that night. He got out of the vehicle and allegedly started chasing the teen. He can be heard on audio screaming at the teen, “I’ll f—ing get you good.”

Grieg also allegedly declared, “I’m going to chop your f—ing hand off.”

The “Harry Potter” murder suspect told authorities that he had slashed the boy with a knife. He then got back in the vehicle.

Court statements reveal, “The accused then slashed at him with the knife, causing the victim to sustain a significant laceration to the inner right forearm. As a result of that laceration, the victim has started to bleed profusely.”

The ‘Harry Potter’ Murder Victim Managed to Get Onto the Vehicle’s Roof As It Was Speeding Away

Despite being mortally wounded, the teenage murder victim had managed to get on top of “Harry Potter’s” vehicle as it was driving off.

The teen unfortunately succumbed to his injuries after he fell off the car.

However, Grieg’s legal team stated it’s unclear if the victim had died from the knife wound or from the injuries he sustained after falling off the vehicle.

Although his lawyers asked if he would be released to home detention, Grieg was denied bail. His next court appearance will be in early Jan. 2025.

Grieg refers to himself as “Harry Potter” on his Facebook profile. According to his social media bio, he is trained as a boxer and is a chef. He also claimed that his children are his “everything” as well as his reason and life.