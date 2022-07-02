Dubious Insider Claims Harrison Ford Supposedly Struggling To Stay With Calista Flockhart, Apparently Living Separate Lives

Are Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart on the verge of divorce? According to one tabloid, the famous couple is struggling to make things work. Let’s check in on the Hollywood icons.

Harrison Ford And Calista Flockhart ‘At Odds’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Calista Flockhart’s career is ramping up again, and it’s causing problems in her marriage to Harrison Ford. After raking in glowing reviews for her recent turn in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, sources say the Ally McBeal star has her sights set on a Broadway comeback.

“Calista was hoping they could move to New York for a while, so she could tread the boards and they could be closer to Liam, who’s loving east coast life,” a snitch reveals. “She put her own career on hiatus to be a mum, while Harrison continued to work for the most part.” But sources say Flockhart’s dreams were dashed after Ford signed onto two highly-anticipated TV projects—Apple+’s Shrinking and Paramount+’s 1932.

“His decision to dabble in streaming series so late in life was puzzling to Calista’s friends, given how much she’s been looking forward to doing her own thing without being apart from him,” a “friend” of the couple confides. “At his age and being worth more than $300 million, it’s hard to think of a damn good reason he’d want to put himself through it, much less Calista, who deserves her own time in the sun… They just can’t seem to get on the same page, which is a worry.”

Flockhart ‘Going To New York Alone’?

The magazine may hide behind this anonymous “friend” of Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart’s, but it repeatedly proves that it doesn’t really have any insight into the actors’ lives. First of all, with the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford hasn’t stopped working since making his film debut in Star Wars back in 1977. We seriously doubt Ford has been giving his wife false hope about retiring considering he never indicated that to the public.

But we also don’t see why Ford’s career would bother Flockhart so much. The couple’s son is an adult now, so it isn’t like they need a parent to stay home. Sure, New York is a ways away from Los Angeles, but it’s certainly trekable in the couple’s fleet of aircrafts—which includes an $18.8 million private jet that Flockhart was just seen flying in without her husband.

And finally, we just have no evidence to suggest Flockhart is trying to break back into the Broadway scene. Of course, we have to admit that it’s totally possible. It certainly isn’t the craziest notion we’ve heard about a celebrity. But Flockhart gave her last performance at the Geffen Playhouse over a month ago, and we haven’t heard a word about any more theater gigs. Truly, only time will tell for the couple. But, looking at this magazine’s past reporting, it’s safe to say Flockhart and Ford are doing just fine.

