‘Hannah Montana’ Star Reveals Why She Didn’t Attend the 20th Anniversary Special

Although most of the Hannah Montana cast was at the 20th-anniversary special on Monday, Emily Osment unfortunately had to miss the celebration.

Videos by Suggest

The actress shared in an Instagram video that while she wished she could attend the anniversary event, she is busy filming George & Mandy’s First Marriage.

“I wanted to say hello and thank you to everybody that has stuk by us for all these years,” she shared. “So grateful that you guys all still love this show. I’m so proud to be part of it.”

Osment, who starred on Hannah Montana as Lilly Truscott, the best friend of Miley Cyrus’ character Miley Stewart from 2006 to 2011, also reflected on the beloved Disney Channel series.

“Hannah Montana changed my life,” she stated. “It gave me a lifelong respect for this medium of comedy, it taught me discipline, patience, timing, and respect working in an adult space so young.”

Osment further pointed out, “I can’t tell you what your sweet messages mean to me and how lucky I feel to have been apart of this once in a generation goliath of a television show. Thank you for letting me into your living rooms and I hope to still be there many years from now.”

Per its Disney+ description, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special features Miley Cyrus speaking to Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper abotu the show’s impact. The special also features appearances from cast members as well as behind-the-scenes stories, clips, and musical performances.

Miley Says the Anniversary Special Wasn’t Actually in the Works When She First Teased It to Fans

During a recent interview with Variety, Cyrus admitted the anniversary special wasn’t actually in the works when she first started teasing to the show’s fans.

“I learned this terrible habit—but I actually think it was good advice—from Dolly [Parton],” she explained. “She told me that if you want something to happen, promote it before it exists. Then no one can say no. So I just started promoting a Hannah Montana 20th-anniversary special that literally did not exist.”

Disney executive Charlie Andrews also told the media outlet that Cryus “willed” the special into existence.

“The thing she was adamant about is that this is for the fans,” he pointed out. “That has gone into literally every decision she has made.”

Among the castmates who attended the event were Jason Earles, Moisés Arias, Cody Linley, Shanica Knowles, and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle.