Hank Williams Jr.’s Friends Allegedly Worried About Singer’s Health After Series Of Family Tragedies, Anonymous Source Claims

Is Hank Williams Jr. falling apart? One barbarous report says friends fear for his health after a string of family tragedies. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Haunted Hank On The Brink!’

Per the National Enquirer, Williams is struggling to cope with the death of his wife Mary Jane Thomas. He also lost his daughter in a fatal car crash two years ago, and his son, Sam, is publicly advocating for an end to his conservatorship. Friends of Hank Williams now fear his misfortune could rock him off the wagon, a source explains.

The anonymous friend says, “Hank has struggled to be strong for his family, but Mary Jane was always able to keep him on the straight and narrow.” With all this family drama, he could backslide, the source warns, pointing to Hank Williams’ history of drug abuse that dates back to the 1970s. The friend concludes, “Seeing his family crumble down around him makes people worry he will unravel again.”

Is Hank Williams Jr. Okay?

This story doesn’t bother to present any evidence one way or another about Hank Williams’ well-being. It’s simply filled with stories of the tragedies in the life of the singer, even mentioning the death of Hank Williams Sr. in 1953. He’s a man mourning the death of his wife, and he deserves to mourn in peace.

There’s just no reason for this story to exist. In a kind world, you wouldn’t see tabloids profiting off Williams’ drug abuse after the death of a loved one. He’s a pretty private person, and the Enquirer has no access to him. Just a few months ago, it claimed Williams and Thomas were on the verge of divorce over their son’s conservatorship.

Suddenly, the tabloid credits Thomas as the sole reason for Hank Williams’ sobriety. The divorce story goes completely unmentioned. There isn’t a world where these two stories can co-exist. They only exist in the first place to make money off Williams’ pain. It’s cruel and unnecessary.

Other Addiction Stories

The Enquirer constantly brings up addiction in its stories. In its eyes, every recovering addict is on the precipice of a relapse. It claimed Robert Downey Jr. would relapse after losing his father, and that Kelly Osbourne would relapse as well because her mother got fired from The Talk. Any time there’s any bit of hardship, this tabloid says someone will fall off.

Gossip Cop has no doubt that Hank Williams Jr. is going through intense pain as he mourns his wife. Our condolences to him and his family. This tabloid ought to be ashamed of itself.

