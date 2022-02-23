Hank Williams Jr. Allegedly On Cusp Of Divorce Over Son’s Conservatorship Crisis, Latest Gossip Says

Is Hank Williams Jr. facing a divorce? One report says the ongoing conservatorship of his son Sam Williams has driven an unconquerable wedge in the family. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Hanging By A Thread’

Hank’s family is being torn apart, sources tell the National Enquirer, and Sam’s rants pleading for release from conservatorship has reportedly left relatives reeling. The 24-year-old musician blasted his father and half-sister Holly for putting him in a conservatorship just 55 days after the death of his sibling Katie Williams-Dunning.

Katie’s death sent Sam spirling. Sources say Sam began “selling expensive gifts from his dada” and “boozing and fighting.” His family put him in a Britney Spears-esque conservatorship, but now Sam wants out. Other insiders believe Hank put his son under conservatorship to keep him close. Since Hank has a fractured relationship with his other son, musician Hank III, he didn’t want distance with another kid.

The combined stress of the conservatorship with the lingering grief has put a permanent strain on Hank’s marriage. He and Mary Jane Thomas “were once headed for divorce, and he actually filed papers,” a source reveals. “They turned it around and gave it another go… now this battle with Sam is giving her second thoughts about that decision.”

There’s Some Truth Here

The Sam Williams-centric parts of this story are essentially accurate. Galvanized by Britney Spears’ liberation, he took to YouTube and Twitter to plead for freedom. His social media pages resemble Spears’ actually: scattershot statements mixed in with heartfelt confessions. He posts about Spears and Nikki Minaj frequently.

and I felt called to talk about it. Everyone has a different story and a different narrative quite frankly. I am doing well and just want out of an unfair situation. I love all of my family very much. Tysm for your support and please don't let it distract you from my music. — Sam Williams 💝🥲🎭👑 (@samwillivms) February 5, 2022

This is actually a classic example of how the Enquirer works: It takes a nugget of truth and spins it into the untrustworthy territory. Sam made no mention of Hank III in his YouTube video, so there’s no reason to bring him up whatsoever. The outlet uses the chance it has to target the Williams in any way it can think of.

Furthermore, Hank and Mary Jane have not publicly commented about their son, so there’s no way of knowing how they’re reacting to this video. There’s no hint that their marriage is beginning to buckle under the weight of this conservatorship.

Just Spears Exploitation

The outlet really just wants to exploit Britney Spears’ famous issue with another story that has nothing to do with her. It tacks her name to the top of the story very purposefully. The Enquirer has a turgid history with stories about Spears.

It claimed she would hold a $1 million freedom bash, but that didn’t happen. It once heinously announced Sam Asghari was breaking up with Spears because she was committed to a mental facility. They’re still together to this day. Stories like this prove the tabloid doesn’t care about mental health whatsoever; it just wants to exploit famous folks for profit.

Only time will tell how the issues in the Williams family play out, but you’re better off checking Sam’s own social media pages before you check the Enquirer.

