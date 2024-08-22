‘Hangover’ Star Nathalie Fay Arrested For Domestic Battery

Nathalie Fay, who is known for her roles in The Hangover and Old School, was arrested for assaulting her on-again, off-again boyfriend over the weekend.

The actress was arrested in South Miami, Florida following an argument with her boyfriend, identified only as Brady. He told responding officers that he had picked her up for the Miami Dolphins preseason game against the Washington Commanders, but there was a dispute over where he was before they met up. She even showed him a map to prove he wasn’t in the location he told her he was.

However, as he was looking at the map, Brady stated that Fay got violent and punched him in the face. He then got out of the vehicle to get away from her.

Police arrested Nathalie Fay and charged her with domestic battery. Brady reportedly refused to be transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. However, he did say he would drive himself.

Fay hasn’t addressed the incident. Instead, she took to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and asked her followers where is their happy place. “Post your ‘Mentally I’m here’ picture,” she asked, per The Sun. She also shared a video of a river with the sun in the background while Enya’s “Only Time” played.

Fay’s last known acting role was in the 2014 film Layover. According to her LinkedIn, she is now in real estate and works for Luft Real Estate. She is also the director of Business Development at EZLotto.

Fay also has a son, who just celebrated his 10th birthday.

Nathalie Fay Reflects on Her Role in ‘The Hangover’

During a 2015 interview with Wingman Magazine, Nathalie Fay reflected on her role in The Hangover, including being recognized for her part. She played Lisa, who is asked about pages, and Julius Caesar by Alan Garner (played by Zach Galifianakis) in the film.

“It feels really awesome,” she said when asked about being in one of the biggest films of the generation. “And real lasting piece of time that I am glad to be a part of them.”

When asked how she approached the role, including how she could keep a straight face during the hilarious scene, Fay said, “It took all night with those guys and we didn’t stop until 9 AM. There was so much improv and everyone was having so much fun that it made it difficult not to laugh.”

In regards to what role she really wanted in other films but didn’t get, Fay added, “Bridesmaids…looked like a weirdo with a short wig and a silk shirt, looked like such a disturbed person.”