Halle Bailey Shares What It Was Like To Receive ‘Little Mermaid’ Backlash

Halle Bailey has opened up about the racial backlash she faced after being cast as Ariel in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, describing the experience as challenging but ultimately transformative.

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In a recent interview with The Independent, Bailey said the controversy surrounding her casting taught her how to stay grounded and ignore negativity. She described the role as a “beautiful experience” that helped her learn to “block out the noise” and trust her inner voice.

Disney announced Bailey’s casting in 2019, and while many fans celebrated the decision, others reacted with racist criticism online. The backlash intensified as trailers and promotional material for the 2023 film circulated, placing Bailey at the center of a highly visible cultural debate.

Reflecting on that period, Bailey said she felt as though she was observing the public’s reactions from a distance. She compared the experience to “watching [herself] inside a cup,” highlighting how surreal it felt to see such sharply divided opinions about her portrayal.

“It was actually freeing to be in the middle of this conversation where so many different opinions were coming in, and they were so opposite from one another,” she said.

Halle Bailey Believes The Experience Ultimately Helped Her

Despite the negativity, Bailey said the moment helped her grow both personally and professionally. She explained that working on such a high-profile project forced her to develop resilience and perspective, especially as she transitioned into leading roles in Hollywood.

“I was so grateful to be a part of it. And I feel more confident this time around because I’m like, Oh, I know what I’m getting into,” she said. “Growing up in the industry can really develop your sense of self, and for me, it keeps me grounded in a way.”

Bailey also emphasized that she no longer takes audience reactions personally. She acknowledged that viewers will have differing opinions but said she now focuses on the creative process and the joy of storytelling rather than external criticism.

“I know for some people it’s the opposite but I just always think to myself, ‘None of this is real.’”